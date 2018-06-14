TALK OF THE TOWN: A place called obscurity

Who knew there could be such beauty in train depots, filling stations and other vanishing charms? Tom Poland did.

Who knew there could be such beauty in train depots, filling stations and other vanishing charms?

Tom Poland did.

The well-known author, journalist and speaker has proven it in his latest book, South Carolina Country Roads: Of Train Depots, Filling Stations & Other Vanishing Charms.

Tom spent the last several years doing the photography and writing for this latest book by driving the backroads of South Carolina.

Because he doesn’t like being on the interstate, his ventures off the main thoroughfares open up all kinds of possibilities to see what so many, otherwise, would miss.

There are hidden treasures in a ghost town, a rusting steel truss bridge that takes the reader back to the 1930s, and an old gas pump covered in honeysuckle. It’s not often if ever anymore, you see cured hams hanging from wires at a country store.

Tom will have a book signing Saturday, June 16 at the Uptown on Main from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gift store is located at 1204 Main Street in downtown Columbia.

