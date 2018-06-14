FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storm warning issued for parts of the Midlands

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Calhoun and Orangeburg counties until 3:45 p.m. Thursday. (Source: First Alert Weather)

The weather during this time could bring winds up to 60 miles per hour and produce quarter-sized hail.

A Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands! Updates here>> https://t.co/lf9MJk0Qgi pic.twitter.com/bfQdcNCfvz — Dominic Brown WIS (@DominicBrownTV) June 14, 2018

First Alert Weather Highlights:

Sun and clouds with isolated afternoons showers/storms. Heat index near 100

Weak cold front arrives Friday…few more afternoon storms around (cooler by only a few degrees)

Hot weekend ahead with highs middle 90s

Any way you slice it, it’s going to feel HOT today as the heat index will push 100 degrees with only a slight chance of a cooling thunderstorm this afternoon.

A weak cold front will move into the state by Friday and just like the last front, we’ll see a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Friday (only slightly better) with a few strong storms possible.

High pressure will move in for the Father’s Day weekend into the first part of next week. This will bring us very hot days and only a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.



Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s

Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s Tonight: Mostly fair. Lows lower 70s

Mostly fair. Lows lower 70s Friday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s

