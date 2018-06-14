Midlands attorney Harpootlian to run for State Senate seat vacated by Courson

Democrat Dick Harpootlian is seeking to fill the seat vacated by former Republican Senator John Courson following his resignation and guilty plea on public corruption charges. (Source: Dick Harpootlian)

A well-known Columbia lawyer and former SC Democratic Party Chairman have announced his run for state Senate District 20.

Democrat Dick Harpootlian is seeking to fill the seat vacated by former Republican Senator John Courson following his resignation and guilty plea on public corruption charges.

"State Senate District 20 deserves an honorable senator who will deliver results," Harpootlian tweeted Thursday. "I am excited to shake up business as usual at the statehouse. Today, I am announcing that I am running for the SC State Senate."

Harpootlian is a former elected official and a longtime civic leader. As of Thursday, no Republicans have announced they are running for Courson's seat, however, candidate filing doesn't open until June 22.

The primary election for this seat will be held August 14. The special election is on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

