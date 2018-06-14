UPDATE: SC mother charged in baby's murder no shows and waives right to bond hearing

The 19-year-old South Carolina woman who confessed to making up a story about her 11-month-old daughter being abducted before she was found dead in a diaper box did not appear at a hearing on new charges Thursday.

Breanna Lewis waived her right to appear at a hearing in Chesterfield County after being formally charged with murder/homicide by child abuse in the death of her daughter, Harlee Lane Lewis. She also waived her right to the bond hearing at this time. Lewis was formally charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.

No date was set for the next bond hearing.

Lewis remains detained at the Chesterfield County Detention Center where she's been since her arrest. No bond had been posted on her previous charges.

A Columbia judge issued a gag order on this case, and the judge in Thursday's hearing reminded the media to not contact family members or those close to the case.

On May 29, Harlee was found dead in a diaper box in a plastic bag about 1,000 yards away from her home two hours after the initial report by two deputies, the sheriff said. Lewis confessed that she made up her original story of the assault and abduction. Her black eye was sustained from a car accident she was in prior to the incident.

MORE: Sheriff: SC mother, 19, who abandoned child's remains said baby 'pushed her to the brink'

Lewis told investigators that she blacked out and does so during traumatic events and doesn't remember or know how Harlee died.

She was originally charged with giving false information, and improper removal of human remains, and destroying DNA evidence. She was given a $71,000 bond on those charges, but it has not been posted yet. Officials have said Harlee's autopsy is complete, but the results have not been released. SLED is also assisting in this investigation.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.