Majority of SC Dems vote to legalize medial marijuana in SC - but will it happen?

The results are in: 82 percent of Democrats in South Carolina want to legalize doctors to prescribe medical marijuana.

It was asked as a question on the Democratic primary ballot on Tuesday. And it gets more interesting as the governor's race rolls on - James Smith and John Warren have both signaled support for legalizing medical marijuana.

This has been a controversial debate over the years in the State House. There were bills to legalize medical marijuana that got some movement but not enough to pass this session.

The question is, does this ballot poll move the meter at all for medical marijuana? Even with the poll, it's still up to the legislature if it's to be legalized.

