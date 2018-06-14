U.S. Army celebrates 243rd birthday, Fort Jackson recognized for helping families

The U.S. Army is celebrating its 243rd birthday on Thursday. The military branch was founded on this day in 1775.

It was founded on June 14 when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year.

On Saturday, Fort Jackson officials celebrated its 101st birthday by holding an Army Ball at the Columbia Convention Center.

The base was recognized by Military Saves for its efforts to help U.S. service members and their families. Military Saves titled Fort Jackson as a Savings Champion. It was one of ten cities chosen.

Military Saves says the post is going above and beyond to encourage people to create a simple savings plan in case of emergencies.

Officials at Fort Jackson say they are proud to be a part of the Army family.

