Suspect in Columbia restaurant burglary arrested

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The suspect accused of breaking into The Lunch Box on Lady Street has been arrested.

Columbia Police Department responded to the restaurant for a reported burglary on Thursday morning. 49-year-old Fred Graham Fowler is accused shattering the front door of the restaurant and is being charged with second degree burglary and larceny. 

Witnesses say that he stole a candy bar and a water bottle. CPD found that Fowler is also wanted by Rock Hill Police Department for a similar crime.

There are no reported injuries. The Lunch Box will reopen as soon as the scene is cleared, according to the owner Evelyn Crosby. 

