Suspect in Columbia restaurant burglary arrested

The suspect accused of breaking into The Lunch Box on Lady Street has been arrested.

Columbia Police Department responded to the restaurant for a reported burglary on Thursday morning. 49-year-old Fred Graham Fowler is accused shattering the front door of the restaurant and is being charged with second degree burglary and larceny.

Witnesses say that he stole a candy bar and a water bottle. CPD found that Fowler is also wanted by Rock Hill Police Department for a similar crime.

If you’re wondering why The Lunch Box is closed right now, I’m told someone broke in and shattered the front door. Turns out the suspect stole a snickers bar and a water bottle. Workers tell me everyone is ok, and they plan to reopen around lunch time! @wis10 pic.twitter.com/C3tMFxATJe — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) June 14, 2018

There are no reported injuries. The Lunch Box will reopen as soon as the scene is cleared, according to the owner Evelyn Crosby.

