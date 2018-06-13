SCAM ALERT: Misleading Columbia Water door hangars placed on doors in Irmo

Officials say if the door hangar doesn’t look like the one pictured in this story, then it is fake and should be reported to your local sewer service provider. (Source: Columbia Water)

Columbia Water officials are warning customers in Irmo that someone is going around and putting up misleading door hangars that threaten to cut off your service.

Officials say if the door hangar doesn’t look like the one pictured in this story, then it is fake and should be reported to your local sewer service provider.

If you have any questions, or are unsure of a door hangar on your door, you can call City of Columbia Customer Care at 803-545-3300.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.