Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward as victim remains in critical condition

The family of a 55-year-old victim of a hit-and-run that happened on Sunday is speaking out in the hopes that the person responsible will come forward.

“We don’t know all of the facts but we know that you didn’t call 911. Why wouldn’t you stop to make sure that he was OK? How would you feel if that was your loved one? If this happened to one of their loved ones, you would want someone to admit to what they did,” said one of the victim’s relatives who wants to remain anonymous.

The victim was hit by a car at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Bull Street shortly before 11 p.m. on June 3. Police say he was walking on the shoulder of the road with a friend. After the collision, the suspect is believed to have left the scene towards Bull Street.

The victim’s friend dialed the 911 call that the family says may have saved the victim’s life.

“You (the suspect) left someone in the road to die and just kept going. How did this happen? Why did this happen? Was it an accident? Did you swerve?” one of the victim’s relatives said.

The 55-year-old victim has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officers say the victim’s family want the suspect to know about the serious injuries their loved one has had to endure including an amputated leg, severe blood loss, multiple bone fractures, daily use of a ventilator, and possible loss of an eye.

Another of the victim’s relatives said the hardest part of the incident is seeing their loved one suffer.

“It’s been very difficult for us to make these life-saving decisions because he cannot answer questions. Seeing him vulnerable is difficult. He’s not aware of what’s going on or what happened. Knowing that he is in pain is a struggle.”

Investigators say they have collected evidence from the crime scene and are working to determine if the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Officers say they are also working to provide a description of the suspect’s car. They believe it has front-end damage, especially to the headlight.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.