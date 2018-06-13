NC man faces multiple charges after car chase involving deputies, bank robbery

Sara Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, is planning her departure from the Trump administration, according to a report from CBS News.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.More >>
At 30 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of room for your immediate and extended family.More >>
At 30 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, you’ll have plenty of room for your immediate and extended family.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
Wednesday, records show Lewis was being charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.More >>
Ten sections of beach along the Grand Strand have been placed under a temporary swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels.More >>
Ten sections of beach along the Grand Strand have been placed under a temporary swimming advisory due to high bacteria levels.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.More >>
Sara Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, is planning her departure from the Trump administration, according to a report from CBS News.More >>
Inmates took their civic responsibility seriously by voting from inside a jail in Washington, D.C.More >>
Inmates took their civic responsibility seriously by voting from inside a jail in Washington, D.C.More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
The Google Impact Challenge is coming to Columbia to help local nonprofits bring ideas to life.More >>
The Google Impact Challenge is coming to Columbia to help local nonprofits bring ideas to life.More >>
Federal officials on Wednesday said they expect Gerardo Javier Carreon, 36, of Laredo, TX, will be charged with federal human smuggling violations.More >>
Federal officials on Wednesday said they expect Gerardo Javier Carreon, 36, of Laredo, TX, will be charged with federal human smuggling violations.More >>
Two South Carolina women who share one unimaginable bond are coping together after losing their husbands in the line of duty.More >>
Two South Carolina women who share one unimaginable bond are coping together after losing their husbands in the line of duty.More >>
Mark Sanford of South Carolina’s 1st congressional district is the latest Republican to be removed from office by voters weary of his criticism of President Trump.More >>
Mark Sanford of South Carolina’s 1st congressional district is the latest Republican to be removed from office by voters weary of his criticism of President Trump.More >>
A NASA mission on Mars is facing some setbacks due to a huge dust storm.More >>
A NASA mission on Mars is facing some setbacks due to a huge dust storm.More >>