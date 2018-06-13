NC man faces multiple charges after car chase involving deputies - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NC man faces multiple charges after car chase involving deputies, bank robbery

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A North Carolina man is behind bars in Richland County after he led deputies on a car and foot chase following a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Dashun L. McQuiller, 39, of Wilmington, North Carolina faces multiple charges including armed robbery, use of a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping.

Deputies responded to the TD Bank located at 8850 Farrow Road. They were able to get a detailed description of McQuiller’s vehicle once they were on the scene. After his car was spotted on the road, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop and a chase began. Two cars were hit by McQuiller during the chase.

Deputies were able to get the car to stop but McQuiller then took off on foot and a short foot chase began. McQuiller was caught and the money was recovered.

He will be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

