Global medical company investing millions to create SC jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A global medical technology company says it is investing $150 million to bring an additional 125 jobs to their South Carolina facility.

The state commerce department said in a news release Wednesday that Becton, Dickinson and Company will be adding jobs at their Sumter County location over the next several years. Hiring has already started.

The company makes blood collection devices used in the healthcare industry at their Sumter operation, which opened in 1970.

Becton, Dickinson has facilities in more than 190 countries and employs 65,000 people worldwide.

