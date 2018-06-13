'God had a plan…and I'll see the bigger plan eventually,' says SC deputy's widow

On Tuesday, Serve and Connect's Kassy Alia went to Corporal Hallman's home to deliver more than $22,000 the organization collected for his widow, Brandi, and their family. (Source: WIS)

Two South Carolina women who share one unimaginable bond are coping together after losing their husbands in the line of duty.

Kassy Alia's husband Greg was killed nearly three years ago while serving with the Forest Acres Police Department. On Tuesday, Alia made a special visit to the widow of Corporal Dale Hallman, who was a Saluda County Deputy killed in the line of duty two months ago.

Alia brought with her a more than $22,000 donation from a Go Fund Me set-up by her organization Serve & Connect. She also came with a heart that understands all too well the family’s incredible loss.

"I have said unfortunately this is the worst club to be a part of but we’re a part of it and I'm here for you," Alia said.

She hopes that this is a reminder that even though it may be two months since her husband passed, she and her children have not been forgotten.

Cpl. Hallman leaves behind two young stepsons, his wife Brandi, and his newborn daughter who he never got to meet. Alia has a 3-year-old of her own and connects with Hallman's 5-year-old Jase and 3-year-old Jonathan.

"I talked to Kassy the day that it happened, I can remember getting off the phone telling my mama that that was so comforting because it’s somebody who's been where I've been and it gives me hope," Hallman said.

It also means hope. It's the hope Hallman also finds in this five-pound package named Laney-Grace. Cpl. Hallman helped pick out her name before his passing. His unexpected death would come less than two months before her arrival.

"I really looked forward to having her because I could hold a part of him, but when I had her it started the grieving process over," Hallman said. "She looks a lot like him. She has his ears and his feet and his mouth."

And as for her boys, Hallman says they have his heart and a faith that’s overwhelming.

"We were at church," Brandi said. "They were talking about heaven and Jonathan looked at me and he looked up real quiet he said mama that's where my daddy is and he was so happy. I said yeah baby that's where your daddy is."

She recalls this moment tearfully and looked as Kassy.

"Like you said, you feel you've been doing something right when they can find joy and comfort in that," Hallman said. "I just hope I can get to that point with them and find that happiness with them. It will come. It will come."

Alia and Hallman both agree: the grieving process is a journey, not a destination.

"It's re-learning how to have joy again relearning how to be happy when your heart is so broken," Alia said. "It's an effort and it something you have to practice and it's not something that just comes."

But the women added despite their loss, they couldn’t see their husbands doing anything else.

"It's what he was made to do. Being a police officer is what he wanted to do," Hallman said. "You just love them a little more and hug them a little tighter and pray for them, and know that God had a plan, and I'll see the bigger plan eventually."

But for right now, Hallman got another reminder that she’s not alone. Thanks to a kindred spirit and a community that won’t let her forget it.

