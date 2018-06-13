SC woman busted for smuggling meth during prison visit in her vagina, warrant says

A woman was arrested for smuggling meth inside her vagina during a visit to Evans Correctional Institution. (Source: SCDC)

A woman was arrested on Wednesday for trying to smuggle illegal substances inside her vagina during jail visitation.

Tonya Denise Elrod was arrested after a Police Services K9 alerted to the presence of an illegal substance during inmate visitation at Evans Correctional Institution, according to SCDC.

Elrod attempted to introduce contraband, including 30 grams of methamphetamine as well as synthetic marijuana, onto South Carolina Department of Corrections property.

Narcotic was found in her vehicle and inside her body.

She has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is still on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

