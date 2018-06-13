NC man still missing after car found crashed in SC, deputies say

Deputies are looking for tips from the public to help them locate a 61-year-old man who is still missing after his car was found crashed.

Martin Bankhead’s wife reported him missing. She said he was last at his home in Raleigh at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Martin’s vehicle was located crashed and unoccupied Monday in Catawba, South Carolina, nearly 200 miles from his home.

Bankhead is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information about Bankhead is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

