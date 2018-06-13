Coroner identifies 18-year-old in Lexington County crash

The Lexington County Coroner has identified an 18-year-old in a crash. (Source: WIS)

The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single motor vehicle accident on June 12.

The accident happened on the 2000 block of Cedar Grove Road in Leesville at 10p.m.

According to Coroner Fisher, Timothy Robert “TJ” Langfitt, Jr., 18, of Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident. Langfitt’s vehicle left the roadway and collided with multiple trees.

Langfitt was wearing a seatbelt when the incident occurred, and there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

