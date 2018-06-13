'Sanford was so bad:' President Trump weighs in on SC primary elections

'Sanford was so bad:' President Trump weighs in on SC primary el - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
President Donald Trump was very active on Twitter Wednesday morning after returning from the North Korea summit.

The President weighed in on the South Carolina primary elections that took place June 12. He previously tweeted about the primaries on Monday June 11 to endorse Henry McMaster, but Wednesday's mention was in reference to Mark Sanford. 

The president extended congratulations to Katie Arrington, who beat Sanford in the 1st congressional district race .

