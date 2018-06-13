'Sanford was so bad:' President Trump weighs in on SC primary elections

President Donald Trump was very active on Twitter Wednesday morning after returning from the North Korea summit.

The President weighed in on the South Carolina primary elections that took place June 12. He previously tweeted about the primaries on Monday June 11 to endorse Henry McMaster, but Wednesday's mention was in reference to Mark Sanford.

My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford primary thinking that Sanford would easily win - but with a few hours left I felt that Katie was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot. Congrats to Katie Arrington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

The president extended congratulations to Katie Arrington, who beat Sanford in the 1st congressional district race .

