UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to early-morning stabbing on Harbison Blvd.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a stabbing incident at the 400 block of Harbison Blvd. around 2 a.m. According to RCSD, deputies found one man had been stabbed.

Deputies announced they arrested the person who was stabbed, 20-year-old Austin Christopher Aldridge, on assault and battery charges in the incident. Investigators say the two men knew each other and the verbal argument turned physical when Aldridge was stabbed.

Deputies say this is an isolated incident and the person who stabbed Aldridge has not been charged at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

