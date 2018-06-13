RCSD investigating after one man stabbed - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD investigating after one man stabbed

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
RCSD responded to a stabbing incident on June 13. (Source: RCSD) RCSD responded to a stabbing incident on June 13. (Source: RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a stabbing incident at the 400 block of Harbison Blvd. around 2a.m. According to RCSD, deputies found one man had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

The investigation is still ongoing. There is currently no word on suspect details. 

WIS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Driver accused of pooping on another man in a fit of road rage

    Driver accused of pooping on another man in a fit of road rage

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:05:47 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-06-13 11:05:47 GMT
    The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome. (Source: areta ekarafi/Flickr, File)The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome. (Source: areta ekarafi/Flickr, File)

    The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.

    More >>

    The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.

    More >>

  • Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Ex-wife of man who killed 6 in Arizona relieved he's dead

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-06-13 00:50:46 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:14:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>
    The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.More >>

  • Sanford loses primary to challenger Arrington in 1st congressional district race

    Sanford loses primary to challenger Arrington in 1st congressional district race

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-06-13 09:43:25 GMT
    "We will see what the final numbers foretell, but I've always been a realist, and at this point, based on the numbers I see, I think that I'll end up losing this election," Sanford said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. (Source: Live 5 News)"We will see what the final numbers foretell, but I've always been a realist, and at this point, based on the numbers I see, I think that I'll end up losing this election," Sanford said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. (Source: Live 5 News)

    Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly