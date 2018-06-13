RCSD investigating after one man stabbed

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a stabbing incident at the 400 block of Harbison Blvd. around 2a.m. According to RCSD, deputies found one man had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

The investigation is still ongoing. There is currently no word on suspect details.

