The Great Inflatable Race brings the bounciest fun run to Columbia

The Great Inflatable Race will be in Columbia on Sept. 8. (Source: Great Inflatable Race)

Are you ready to bounce?

Now is your chance to get a group of friends together and feel like kids again by playing on huge inflatables. But this time, there’s a little competition involved.

The Great Inflatable Race fun run is coming to Columbia on Saturday, Sep. 08.

For more information, visit Palmetto Weekend.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.