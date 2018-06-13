The Great Inflatable Race brings the bounciest fun run to Columbia

The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford told his supporters he was likely to lose his bid for re-election Tuesday night.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.More >>
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.More >>
Deputies are looking for tips from the public to help them locate a 61-year-old man who is still missing after his car was found crashed.More >>
Deputies are looking for tips from the public to help them locate a 61-year-old man who is still missing after his car was found crashed.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single motor vehicle accident on June 12.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single motor vehicle accident on June 12.More >>
While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.More >>
While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.More >>
Pottawatomie County, OK, Sheriff's Deputy William Wheeler saw a woman Friday waving for help outside of a car wash after she thought her son had swallowed a sucker.More >>
Pottawatomie County, OK, Sheriff's Deputy William Wheeler saw a woman Friday waving for help outside of a car wash after she thought her son had swallowed a sucker.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
The accused says he’s embarrassed by the incident, which he blames on irritable bowel syndrome.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a stabbing incident on Wednesday morning.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a stabbing incident on Wednesday morning.More >>
No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.More >>
No one was able to help the critter until it reached the roof because the building's windows don't open.More >>