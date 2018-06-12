Authorities in Cayce in search of tattooed thief

Authorities need your help identifying this man who burglarized a Cayce restaurant (Source: Cayce Department of Public Safety)

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for a man with a tattoo wanted for burglary.

The man, caught on surveillance video, is seen breaking into a walk-in freezer to take beverages from a restaurant located on the 3000 block of Charleston Highway.

The incident took place on June 8.

The suspect’s face was covered, but his left and right arms each have distinct tattoos.

If you have any information about this burglary, contact the Cayce Department Public Safety at 803-794-0456. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

