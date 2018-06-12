Boan, Rushing to enter runoff for Kershaw Co. Sheriff

Matthews, 66, reflected on the many accomplishments of the department during his seven years under his leadership during the nearly four-minute video.More >>
Matthews, 66, reflected on the many accomplishments of the department during his seven years under his leadership during the nearly four-minute video.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford lost his first race in South Carolina while Gov. Henry McMaster faces a runoff later this month with a Greenville businessman for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
Congressman Mark Sanford lost his first race in South Carolina while Gov. Henry McMaster faces a runoff later this month with a Greenville businessman for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
A Facebook video of local teens dancing outside of a Jackson gas station has gone viral on Facebook.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
An autopsy shows the teenager died of sepsis, a blood infection that can be caused by neglect, at her mother’s house last year.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
The race for Kershaw County Sheriff will head to a runoff.More >>
The race for Kershaw County Sheriff will head to a runoff.More >>
While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.More >>
While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.More >>
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
After filing a police report and a formal complaint withholding rent, the four young woman were slapped with an eviction notice.More >>
A new lawsuit accuses the Justice Department of failing to provide information to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about his firing.More >>
A new lawsuit accuses the Justice Department of failing to provide information to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about his firing.More >>
The red planet's getting bigger and brighter this July.More >>
The red planet's getting bigger and brighter this July.More >>