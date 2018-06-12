Boan, Rushing to enter runoff for Kershaw Co. Sheriff

Matthews, 66, reflected on the many accomplishments of the department during his seven years under his leadership during the nearly four-minute video.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says he will not seek re-election in 2018 and move out of the way for a younger man within the department. (Source: Jim Matthews for Sheriff Facebook page)

Kershaw Co. Sheriff says he will not seek re-election in 2018

The race for Kershaw County Sheriff will head to a runoff.

Camden assistant police chief Lee Boan and Jack Rushing, the chief deputy of the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department, will need one more special election to determine who will become Kershaw County’s top law enforcer.

Lee Boan received 3,598 votes while Rushing finished with 2,928 votes. Donald Branham was the third-place finisher in Tuesday’s race with 1,856 votes. Eric Tisdale ended the night with 977 votes.

The race was called with less than 10 percent of the votes to be counted.

At this point, the two candidates will square off in a runoff which will take place on June 26.

Current Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews announced in November he will not seek re-election in 2018.

