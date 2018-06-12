Orangeburg man arrested for fatal weekend shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Orangeburg man arrested for fatal weekend shooting

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
West Frederick (Source: WIS) West Frederick (Source: WIS)
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 46-year-old West Frederick following the shooting death of a female this past weekend.

A deputy arrived at the 700 block of Mel’s Court on June 9 regarding a shots fired call. Upon arriving, the deputy found a 34-year-old woman’s body on the ground next to a gray Oldsmobile. According to the arrest warrant, the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Several residents in the area told authorities they heard a single gunshot in the neighborhood. Investigators later learned that an argument took place between Frederick and the victim before the shot was fired.

Frederick has been charged with murder. His bond hearing was deferred to a circuit court judge.

