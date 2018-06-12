ELECTION RESULTS: Gipson unseats Johnson for 5th Circuit Solicitor

5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and challenger Byron Gipson took questions from WIS TV's Judi Gatson about the pressing issues facing Johnson and the campaign. (Source: WIS)

While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.

For the Democrats, Byron Gipson wins the primary election with 98 percent of the precincts reporting. These results are not official at this time.

Gipson will not face a Republican challenger in the general election, barring any change. Gipson was inspired to run against incumbent Johnson when news broke of the questions surrounding the solicitor's office's finances.

The office came under scrutiny most recently for the alleged lenient prosecution of sexual assault cases.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing in regards to the office's spending and has hired an auditor that has stated that the report could be complete by July. Johnson has also accused a state representative — who has been vocal in his criticisms of Johnson — of sleeping with Johnson's ex-wife while Johnson was serving in Iraq. Some documents do show that Johnson used the office's investigator to track his ex-wife's movements in 2011.

Johnson, however, has stated that his office has done good work under his leadership, including offering 16 different intervention programs designed to keep juveniles out of the criminal justice system.

"I believe we've done the work,” Johnson said. “I believe we're so engaged in the community, we're helping people, we're dealing with violent criminals, holding them accountable, helping to keep our kids off the streets and out of gangs. I believe we've been out there doing the things that are hard and helping people and making the community better."

