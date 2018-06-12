SC GOVERNOR'S RACE: Smith for the Democrats, a run-off for the GOP

For the Republicans, the AP has called a run-off between longtime President Donald Trump supporter and current Governor Henry McMaster against businessman and Marine John Warren.

For the Democrats, longtime state Rep. James Smith has been declared the winner by the Associated Press against Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble. (Source: Facebook)

Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.

For the Democrats, longtime state Rep. James Smith has been declared the winner by the Associated Press against Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble.

James Smith was excited in front of his supporters Tuesday night, waving blue t-shirts that read "Let's do this!" and getting himself ready for the November general election.

Willis released a concession statement, saying: "I'm so proud of the race we ran and to have been supported by so many South Carolinians who previously felt left out of the political process. John Scott and I showed what an inclusive ticket looks like and we remain committed to fighting for issues that have for too long been overlooked: uplifting women, tackling poverty and returning to a place where we love our neighbor."

For the Republicans, the Associated Press has called a run-off between longtime President Donald Trump supporter and current Governor Henry McMaster against businessman and Marine John Warren.

Catherine Templeton, the "conservative buzzsaw" whose presence was deeply felt since she entered the race, finished third and conceded by thanking her opponents.

"I think that you see a lot of conversations there been a lot of rocks turned over and we will not ever give up the fight will continue to fight for the state of South Carolina," Templeton said in a brief statement to her supporters.

Kevin Bryant also issued a statement, saying: “As we think of the poor people in North Korea who don’t have free speech, who can’t elect their government official, who doesn’t have a free press, it’s a wonderful opportunity and SC is an awesome state.”

A run-off is scheduled for Tuesday, June 26 for the GOP candidates. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6. Here's everything you need to know about ballots, polling places, and more.

