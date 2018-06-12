Shooting of Lower Richland student-athlete leads to eight additional arrests

Twana Ivery, left, Jordan Myer, top left, Jewayne Price, top right, Kenneth Robinson, Jr., bottom left, and Thaiyeah Keel, bottom right, were all arrested in connection with the shooting death of Amon Rice. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The shooting death of Amon Rice in May has resulted in eight additional arrests, including a 15-year-old minor and two 16-year-olds that will be charged as adults.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested Jordan Terrell Myer, 20, Kenneth Roger Robinson, Jr., 18, Jewayne Marquise Price, 18, Twana Ivery, 39, and Thaiyeah Keisha Keel, 18, Jada Mahogan'e Price, 16, Amaya Ty'Rian Roberts, 16, and the aforementioned 15-year-old minor. Myer, Robinson, Jr., and the minor are facing murder charges and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both Prices, Ivery, Keel, and Roberts are facing accessory before the fact charges.

Prior arrests include Shytori Davenport, Winyah Gaither along with her two daughters, and Sandarrell Davenport, Alphonso Squire, Keonta Robinson, and Mikoyah Harvin.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to RCSD.

All individuals are held in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.