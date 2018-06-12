Shooting of Lower Richland student-athlete leads to eight additional arrests

Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.More >>
A 5-day cooperative operation between various law enforcement divisions led to a massive crime bust in Gulfport.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
The race for Kershaw County Sheriff will head to a runoff.More >>
The race for Kershaw County Sheriff will head to a runoff.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.More >>
While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.More >>
A new lawsuit accuses the Justice Department of failing to provide information to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about his firing.More >>
A new lawsuit accuses the Justice Department of failing to provide information to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about his firing.More >>
The Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for a man with a tattoo wanted for burglary.More >>
The Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for a man with a tattoo wanted for burglary.More >>
The red planet's getting bigger and brighter this July.More >>
The red planet's getting bigger and brighter this July.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>