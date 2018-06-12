Midlands group Serve and Connect raises $22K for widow, family of fallen Saluda Co. deputy

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.More >>
Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.More >>
Blytheville police have arrested one man and are searching for three others suspected in a Monday night shooting that sent two people to the hospital and left two others dead.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson. Gaines is described as a black female, three feet-eleven-inches-tall weighing 35 pounds with black hair in four twists and a pony tail. She was last seen in the 100 block of Glenmary Street around 5:30 p.m. She was wearing eyeglasses, a lime green shirt with palm trees, ankle length navy blue jogging pants and black and silver flip flops. She is said to be accompani...More >>
A new lawsuit accuses the Justice Department of failing to provide information to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about his firing.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge.More >>
The Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for a man with a tattoo wanted for burglary.More >>
The red planet's getting bigger and brighter this July.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
Here's what we know about the primary races for governor in South Carolina.More >>
While the drama surrounding office spending by 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson continues, we now know who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election for the office of 5th Circuit Solicitor.More >>
The race for Kershaw County Sheriff will head to a runoff.More >>
