Midlands group Serve and Connect raises $22K for widow, family of fallen Saluda Co. deputy

It's been a little more than two months since Saluda County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Dale Hallman died in a car accident while responding to help with a chase of an armed suspect.

On Tuesday, Serve and Connect's Kassy Alia went to Corporal Hallman's home to deliver more than $22,000 the organization collected for his widow, Brandi, and their family.

Brandi just gave birth to her and Corporal Hallman's daughter, Laney Grace, three weeks ago. Brandi and Kassy met for the first time, but actually first spoke on the phone the day Cpl. Hallman was killed.

“To talk to her on the phone was very powerful for me it meant a lot. I can remember getting off the phone telling my mama that that was so comforting because it somebody who's been where I've been," Hallman said. "It gives me hope that there's going to be some kind of happiness in life passed it.”

Kassy's husband Greg was killed in the line of duty in 2015. The two shared about the passion both of their husbands had for their jobs.

The two women have bonded since their first conversation and continue to find strength through their bond.

