Midlands group Serve and Connect raises $22K for widow, family o - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands group Serve and Connect raises $22K for widow, family of fallen Saluda Co. deputy

By Mary King, Sunrise Anchor
Connect
It's been a little more than two months since Saluda County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Dale Hallman died in a car accident while responding to help with a chase of an armed suspect. (Source: WIS) It's been a little more than two months since Saluda County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Dale Hallman died in a car accident while responding to help with a chase of an armed suspect. (Source: WIS)
On Tuesday, Serve and Connect's Kassy Alia went to Corporal Hallman's home to deliver more than $22,000 the organization collected for his widow, Brandi, and their family. (Source: WIS) On Tuesday, Serve and Connect's Kassy Alia went to Corporal Hallman's home to deliver more than $22,000 the organization collected for his widow, Brandi, and their family. (Source: WIS)
Brandi Hallman also talked about her husband Dale's unconditional love for her, his two young step-sons and their daughter-to-be. (Source: WIS) Brandi Hallman also talked about her husband Dale's unconditional love for her, his two young step-sons and their daughter-to-be. (Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

It's been a little more than two months since Saluda County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Dale Hallman died in a car accident while responding to help with a chase of an armed suspect.

On Tuesday, Serve and Connect's Kassy Alia went to Corporal Hallman's home to deliver more than $22,000 the organization collected for his widow, Brandi, and their family. 

Brandi just gave birth to her and Corporal Hallman's daughter, Laney Grace, three weeks ago. Brandi and Kassy met for the first time, but actually first spoke on the phone the day Cpl. Hallman was killed. 

“To talk to her on the phone was very powerful for me it meant a lot. I can remember getting off the phone telling my mama that that was so comforting because it somebody who's been where I've been," Hallman said. "It gives me hope that there's going to be some kind of happiness in life passed it.”

Kassy's husband Greg was killed in the line of duty in 2015. The two shared about the passion both of their husbands had for their jobs.

Brandi also talked about her husband Dale's unconditional love for her, his two young step-sons and their daughter-to-be.

The two women have bonded since their first conversation and continue to find strength through their bond. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 23:43:10 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children. (Source: WESH via CNN)

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Person ejected when car slams into FL turnpike toll plaza

    GRAPHIC: Person ejected when car slams into FL turnpike toll plaza

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:02:04 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:09:00 GMT
    Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol/CNN)Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol/CNN)

    Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.

    More >>

    Surveillance video captured a truly terrifying moment that could have so easily turned tragic.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    LOOK HERE: SC Primary Election results

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 01:28:36 GMT
    Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)Palmetto Project handed out newly-redesigned "I Voted" stickers to voters at Tuesday's primary. (Source: Palmetto Project)

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>

    Polls closed in the South Carolina primary elections at 7 p.m., which asked voters to narrow the field of candidates and answer ballot questions.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly