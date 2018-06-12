SC man proves you're not a real Gamecocks fan unless you build the football stadium out of LEGOs

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
DNA analysis helped uncover a decades-old hospital error in Minnesota.More >>
The secretary of Health and Human Services was grilled on Capitol Hill as he gave details on the Trump administration's strategy to lower prescription drug prices.More >>
The secretary of Health and Human Services was grilled on Capitol Hill as he gave details on the Trump administration's strategy to lower prescription drug prices.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.More >>
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
It's been a little more than two months since Saluda County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Dale Hallman died in a car accident while responding to help with a chase of an armed suspect.More >>
It's been a little more than two months since Saluda County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Dale Hallman died in a car accident while responding to help with a chase of an armed suspect.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>
The ad came out on the same day the Caps had their victory parade on the streets of Washington, DC.More >>