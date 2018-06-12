SC man proves you're not a real Gamecocks fan unless you build t - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC man proves you're not a real Gamecocks fan unless you build the football stadium out of LEGOs

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
David Robinson and his 14-year-old son worked on the replica together. (Source: David Robinson) David Robinson and his 14-year-old son worked on the replica together. (Source: David Robinson)
CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) -

It takes a real sports fan and a person with an intense attention to detail to pull off an undertaking like this. 

But Charleston native David Robinson proved that he has both in a recent pet project: he and his son build a replica of the football home of the South Carolina Gamecocks -  Williams-Brice Stadium - completely out of LEGOs.

"David and I (me, for the most part) have been working on Lego Williams Brice Stadium," Robinson wrote on June 4. "Obviously, there is no kit, so there was a lot of ordering pieces and trial and error. Finally, today we finished. Approx 5,000 pieces later, I think it turned out pretty well." 

The Robinsons began the project in early March. Robinson, a USC alum, said he's been a Gamecocks fan his entire life and started going to games in 1981. He said he didn't have a lot of LEGOs as a kid, so over the years, he builds different things. 

He also posted the photos on Twitter because of his 14-year-old son and construction partner wanted Gamecock greats to see it. 

"Sometimes it was hard to get him to want to work on it when I did, but I am glad he agreed to, as he has more patience than I do, and some of the construction was pretty nerve-wracking, hoping pieces would fit and not come apart," Robinson tweeted. "Without him, frustration might have taken over." 

The replica has a number of fans - including a Heisman winner. 

Many commenters have told Robinson to submit it to Lego and their idea database or even sell it to the university. 

Robinson says he may put some football players on the field, but some of the portions of the are so fragile, he doesn't want to breathe on it and ruin the work he's done. 

In the meantime, he said he's going to take a break from LEGO-building following this massive undertaking and contemplate what's next. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

