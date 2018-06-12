Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live Tour coming to Columbia

Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live Tour is coming to Columbia. (WIS)
(WIS) -
Nick Cannon’s “Wild N’ Out” is bringing comedy and games to a Columbia audience.
Based on the TV Series created and hosted by Nick Cannon, the first full length tour of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live will feature stand up performances by fan favorite “Wild ‘N Out” cast members, live interaction with the audience as they participate in Wild ‘N Out’s most popular game segments with Nick and cast, and a live music performance from hip hop stars.
Monday, June 11 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:53:56 GMT
Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:43:01 GMT
(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...
Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-06-12 05:39:04 GMT
Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:43:10 GMT
(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...
A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.More >>
A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.More >>
Tuesday, June 12 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-06-12 21:01:11 GMT
Twana Ivery, left, Jordan Myer, top left, Jewayne Price, top right, Kenneth Robinson, Jr., bottom left, and Thaiyeah Keel, bottom right, were all arrested in connection with the shooting death of Amon Rice. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
Twana Ivery, left, Jordan Myer, top left, Jewayne Price, top right, Kenneth Robinson, Jr., bottom left, and Thaiyeah Keel, bottom right, were all arrested in connection with the shooting death of Amon Rice. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
The shooting death of Amon Rice in May has resulted in eight additional arrests, including a 15-year-old minor and two 16-year-olds that will be charged as adults.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:58:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Thursday, June 7 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-07 21:11:00 GMT
Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:50:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million ...
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Monday, June 11 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:53:56 GMT
Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:43:01 GMT
(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...
Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
Authorities say an Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades.More >>
Friday, June 8 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:51:22 GMT
Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-06-12 20:38:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
(Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS)
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.