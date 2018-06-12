Summer Food Service Program provides meals for children

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
The little girl died at an Orange County hospital Sunday, the day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her after the drowning incident.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
Is there something in the water at this Florida fire department?More >>
Is there something in the water at this Florida fire department?More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
Chloe's mother, Caroline Ivanof, said the baby suddenly started having a seizure while at a birthday party in New York.More >>
Chloe's mother, Caroline Ivanof, said the baby suddenly started having a seizure while at a birthday party in New York.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.More >>
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.More >>
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.More >>
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.More >>
Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.More >>
Elections are scheduled Tuesday in South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia.More >>