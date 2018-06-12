Summer Food Service Program provides meals for children - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Summer Food Service Program provides meals for children

The Summer Food Service Program helps kids get a good meal when school is out of session. The program runs from June to August. (WIS) The Summer Food Service Program helps kids get a good meal when school is out of session. The program runs from June to August. (WIS)
(WIS) -

The Columbia Housing Authority has kicked off the Summer Food Service Program to help kids in the capitol city get a good meal.

The program started on Monday, June 11 and will run through the month of August.

Its purpose is to make sure children don't lose access to nutritious meals when school is out of session. 

Free meals will be given to all kids 18 years old and under at these locations Monday through Friday on a first come first serve basis:   

  • Hammond Village: 12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.
  • Latimer Manor: 12p.m.-1p.m.
  • The Reserves: 12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.
  • The Village at Rivers Edge: 12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.
  • Capital Heights: 12p.m.-1p.m.

