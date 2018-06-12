WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds news conference after s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds news conference after signing document with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
President Donald Trump (Source: CNN) President Donald Trump (Source: CNN)
(WIS) -

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4a.m. Tuesday.

MOBILE USERS: To watch the livestream coverage, click here. 

The conference follows the signing of an unspecified document with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

    Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:26:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>

  • Florida fire station welcomes 9 babies in 10 months

    Florida fire station welcomes 9 babies in 10 months

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-06-12 13:44:22 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:11:19 GMT
    There may be something in the fire over at a Florida fire department, after it welcomed nine babies in a 10-month span. (Source: DAVIE FIRE RESCUE/TWITTER)There may be something in the fire over at a Florida fire department, after it welcomed nine babies in a 10-month span. (Source: DAVIE FIRE RESCUE/TWITTER)

    Is there something in the water at this Florida fire department?

    More >>

    Is there something in the water at this Florida fire department?

    More >>

  • Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:23:49 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-06-12 14:03:30 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly