Hot bats help Arkansas deny Gamecocks trip to College World Series

South Carolina batter Jacob Olson reacts after striking out in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional baseball game in Fayetteville, Ark., Monday, June 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

South Carolina’s quest to reach the College World Series for the 32nd time in program history came to an abrupt halt on Monday night.

The Razorbacks put up five runs in the first inning on their way to clinching in a spot in the College World Series with a 14-4 win over the Gamecocks.

Disaster struck early for USC when Arkansas got out to a 5-0 leadoff freshman Carmen Mlodzinski. The Hogs were able to get a big inning off four hits including a 3-run homer by Carson Shaddy. Arkansas added two more runs in the bottom of the second on a Luke Bonfield single and a Dominic Fletcher sacrifice fly.

South Carolina cut into the lead in the top of the fourth when Isaiah Campbell uncorked a wild pitch that reached the backstop and allowed Justin Row and Jonah Bride to score. However, the Razorbacks wouldn’t allow much more from the Gamecocks.

In fact, Dave Van Horn’s squad posted a second five-run frame in the fifth to essentially put the game away.

Carolina trotted out seven different pitchers Monday night. None of them pitched more than two innings in the contest. Offensively, the Gamecocks put up just six hits in the loss.

South Carolina ends the season with a 37-26 record.

Fought until the end. Thanks for a great season. #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/ACfGeKT9vN — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) June 12, 2018

