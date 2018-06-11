Hot bats help Arkansas deny Gamecocks trip to College World Series

The Bulldogs will face Washington Saturday at 7:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN. North Carolina & Oregon State are the other teams on MSU’s side of the bracket.More >>
The Bulldogs scored 4 runs in the 11th inning to beat Vanderbilt 10-6 in Game 3 of the Nashville Super Regional. MSU heads to the College World Series for the first time since 2013.More >>
J.J. Bleday's homer in the bottom of the 9th gave the Commodores a 4-3 win over Mississippi State. MSU and Vandy will play a deciding game Sunday at 5:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 10-8 Friday night. MSU is one win away from their first College World Series appearance since 2013.More >>
The NCAA announced Tuesday morning that the Bulldogs are heading to the Music City.More >>
Jake Mangum homered as the Bulldogs beat the Sooners 8-1.More >>
Auburn University baseball player Casey Mize has been taken as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the MLB Draft.More >>
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl's contract has been extended through the 2022-2023 season, the university announced Monday.More >>
LSU baseball will need to bounce back quickly from an embarrassing Saturday loss in Oregon.More >>
Connor Kaiser's RBI single broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth and five Vanderbilt pitchers held regional host Clemson to two hits over the final seven innings for a 4-3 victory in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.More >>
