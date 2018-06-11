Justice for victims of sexual battery? Advocates say it's rare in Richland and Kershaw Counties

More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
According to the Maple Heights Police Department, a Maple Heights man killed wife and himself on Monday, June 11. Police say Aclee Dudlee, 47 killed his wife Arlene, 46 and called his sister shortly after, threatening to commit suicide.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.More >>
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.More >>
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.More >>
An ALERT DAY has been issued for Monday due to the chance of strong to severe storms later in the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
Crews removed a car hanging from the fourth floor of a California parking garage Monday.More >>
Rodman infamously had an outburst in an interview with Cuomo in 2014. Four years later, and it happened again.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.More >>
