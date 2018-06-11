27-year-old remains in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle in Columbia

A 27-year-old male was ejected from his Camaro on Pisgah Church Road on Sunday and remains in critical condition, according to Columbia Police.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on June 10 when police say that the driver, operating a 2012 Chevy Camaro, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove off of the right shoulder of the road and flipped several times. Investigators do not believe that the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash and the driver is at a local hospital.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.