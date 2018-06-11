27-year-old remains in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle in Columbia

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
An ALERT DAY has been issued for Monday due to the chance of strong to severe storms later in the afternoon and evening hours.More >>
What happened when Rebecca Shea was just 13-year-old is something she’s lived with ever since. “I have cried more tears than I have ever imagined.”More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.More >>
The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.More >>
Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.More >>
