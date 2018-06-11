Unloaded handgun seized from student at Orangeburg County elementary school

A student brought an unloaded .25 caliber handgun to Edisto Elementary School on Monday, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that the weapon was seized and found to be unloaded after witnesses reported that a student was showing off the weapon.

No one was harmed and the incident is believed to be isolated and no current threat exists at the school.

OCSO is investigating in partnership with the Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4. No charges have been made.

