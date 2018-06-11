Toucan Tuesdays take flight at Riverbanks Zoo starting on June 1 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Toucan Tuesdays take flight at Riverbanks Zoo starting on June 12!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Riverbanks Zoo is hosting their annual summer campaign called Toucan Tuesdays that offers guests 2-for-1 general admission tickets with the donation of two canned goods every Tuesday during the summer campaign until August 14! The donated goods benefit the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

