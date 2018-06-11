Suspect with 16 warrants for vehicle crimes arrested

Michael Brosia was arrested after being wanted for over 16 warrants for vehicle crimes. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A man wanted for a series of car break-ins in several jurisdictions was arrested over the weekend by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to Columbia Police.

Michael Brosia, 45, will be served two additional charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and malicious injury to property. Those charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 29 at the Park Place Apartments where Brosia allegedly drove to the apartments in a stolen 1998 Toyota Camry and damaged a garage gate to gain access. The Camry was recovered on June 4.

Brosia is also facing several counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny, and financial identity fraud in addition to other pending warrants.

Brosia's bond hearing is scheduled for June 12 at 9 a.m.

