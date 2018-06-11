WATCH: Live June 12 primary election coverage - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Live June 12 primary election coverage

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Once the polls close for the June 12 primary elections, you can get all of the updates right here on WISTV.com and the free WIS News 10 mobile app. 

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the live stream by clicking here. 

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday online, watch Judi Gatson and Dawndy Mercer Plank as they lead our election night coverage from the WIS News 10 studios. They will be joined by Republican strategist Joel Sawyer, the former communications director for Mark Sanford, and political strategist Antjuan Seawright in the studio. 

You can also view the elections results by clicking here and mobile users can view them under the elections results in our free news app. 

We will be with you several times on Tuesday night online, on our Facebook page, and more! 

Check back for more updates online and on our social media pages for the latest information. 

