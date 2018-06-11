South Carolina named one of the worst states for working dads in 2018 study

South Carolina was ranked as one of the worst states for working dads, according to WalletHub. (WalletHub)

South Carolina was rated as one of 2018's worst states for working dads, according to a new Wallethub study.

With Father's Day coming up on June 13, the personal-finance website released a report on best and worst states for working dads. Nearly 93% of dads with young kids are working today.

50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia were ranked on 20 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads. The data set ranges from average length of work day for males to child-care costs to share of men in good or better health.

South Carolina came in 43rd place overall. The state came in 42nd place for male life expectancy and 44th place for daycare quality.

Other low ranking states included Georgia and Louisiana. The best states for working dads was Connecticut.

View the full report here.

