President Trump calls Gov. McMaster 'a special guy' in primary endorsement tweet

(Source: Tom Kassab) (Source: Tom Kassab)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Republican gubernatorial candidate receives a presidential endorsement just days out from the state primary elections. 

President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Gov. Henry McMaster saying in part "He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy."

McMaster was the first state official to back Trump ahead of South Carolina's presidential primary in 2016.

President Trump returned the favor and in October 2017 paid a visit to the Upstate to endorse McMaster on his run for governor. 

