President Trump calls Gov. McMaster 'a special guy' in primary endorsement tweet

A Republican gubernatorial candidate receives a presidential endorsement just days out from the state primary elections.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Gov. Henry McMaster saying in part "He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy."

Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

McMaster was the first state official to back Trump ahead of South Carolina's presidential primary in 2016.

President Trump returned the favor and in October 2017 paid a visit to the Upstate to endorse McMaster on his run for governor.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.