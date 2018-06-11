Lanes back open after collision on I-20WB near Two Notch Rd. caused delays

Lanes are back open on I-20WN near Two Notch Road after a collision Monday morning. (Susan McPherson Twitter)

A collision on I-20 Westbound near Two Notch Road caused traffic delays on Monday morning.

The accident happened around 8:12 a.m. Lanes are currently back open to traffic.

UPDATE ON Car accidents. I-20 near Two Notch. Traffic is flowing by just fine now. We’ll keep you updated if any injures do come out of the wrecks. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/f3NR7nKScd — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) June 11, 2018

There were reported injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

