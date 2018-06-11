Lanes back open after collision on I-20WB near Two Notch Rd. cau - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lanes back open after collision on I-20WB near Two Notch Rd. caused delays

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Lanes are back open on I-20WN near Two Notch Road after a collision Monday morning. (Susan McPherson Twitter) Lanes are back open on I-20WN near Two Notch Road after a collision Monday morning. (Susan McPherson Twitter)
A collision on I-20 Westbound near Two Notch Road caused traffic delays on Monday morning. 

The accident happened around 8:12 a.m. Lanes are currently back open to traffic. 

There were reported injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

