FIRST ALERT: Alert Day issued for Monday due to possible strong storms, damaging winds

First Alert Weather Highlights:

MONDAY IS AN ALERT DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms

Biggest threat is heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail

Good chance of afternoon storms much of the week, highs lower 90s.

An ALERT DAY has been issued for Monday due to the chance of strong to severe storms later in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

We’ll continue to dodge storms most of this week as a typical summer pattern continues. Today we could see widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with very heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.



BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

A weak cold front will slip into the state from the north by evening. With the heating of the day, sea breeze and a small area of disturbed weather to our west, we'll see a good chance of showers and thunderstorms with some being strong to severe.

It will be another hot late spring day with highs in the lower to middle 90s and a heat index pushing upper 90s.

The front will cool us off by a few degrees for Tuesday. However, the front will vacation here for a few days, meaning it will hang around to help fire off afternoon storms.

Its “cooling” effect will be here for Tuesday and that’s about it, as we’ll head back to the lower to middle 90s Wednesday through the end of the week.

Forecast:

Today: ALERT DAY ISSUED for potential strong to severe storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy with 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly late afternoon through evening. Highs lower 90s

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by 11p.m., otherwise fair. Lows lower 70s Rain chance 50%

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.