FIRST ALERT: Heat index near 100 for Thursday

Any way you slice it, it’s going to feel HOT today as the heat index will push 100 degrees with only a slight chance of a cooling thunderstorm this afternoon.
A weak cold front will move into the state by Friday and just like the last front, we’ll see a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Friday (only slightly better) with a few strong storms possible.
High pressure will move in for the Father’s Day weekend into the first part of next week. This will bring us very hot days and only a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s
Tonight: Mostly fair. Lows lower 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s
