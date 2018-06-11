FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warnings issued for Lexington, Richland counties

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A flash flood warning has been issued for Columbia, West Columbia, and Cayce until 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officials say wind gusts have been measured up to 43 miles per hour at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Wind has reached up to 45 miles per hour in Chapin.

Flooding has been reported at the intersection of Williams and Blossom Streets. Motorists traveling through these conditions are urged to be vigilant as they drive. Take caution and do not drive through flooded areas. Law enforcement has closed a portion of Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce.

First Alert Weather Highlights:

MONDAY IS AN ALERT DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms

The biggest threat is damaging winds and heavy rain (Small hail and Tornado risk is there, however, very low)

Hot and humid before storms with highs in the middle 90s

An ALERT DAY has been issued for Monday due to the chance of strong to severe storms later in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

Carolina sunshine and muggy conditions will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon through the evening.

Some thunderstorms will have very heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail. The biggest threat will be damaging winds.



Thanks to a weak cold front moving in from the north by evening along with the heating of the day, and a small disturbance in the atmosphere, we'll have a good chance of showers and thunderstorms!

Between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. is when the best time for storms would be. We'll start to see them really pop up by 3 p.m. and die out by 11 p.m.

Forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by 11 p.m., otherwise fair. Lows lower 70s Rain chance 50%

Showers and thunderstorms ending by 11 p.m., otherwise fair. Lows lower 70s Rain chance 50% Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs the upper 80s. Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs the lower 90s

