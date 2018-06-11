FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat moves into the Midlands this week

First Alert Forecast Highlights: Extreme Heat and Humidity This Week
Alert Days have been posted through Thursday because of the heat. We'll see heat index values into the triple digits.
In fact, the heat index could be anywhere from 105 to 110 Monday-Thursday. If you work outside, it's very important to stay hydrated and take breaks.
Drink plenty of water today! Just before Noon and it's feeling like 100°F across parts of the Midlands. See you on @wis10 at Noon with the HOT forecast pic.twitter.com/wzTdP7pIqS— Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) June 18, 2018
The good news is that we won't see much in the way of afternoon storms the next couple of days. The threat for afternoon thunderstorms does return to the forecast Thursday into the weekend.
There's a slight break from the heat towards the end of the week but the humidity is sticking around!
Forecast:
Alert Day Monday: Very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s but feeling like 105 with the humidity. Otherwise, sun and clouds.
Tonight: A few passing clouds. Staying mild with lows in the low to mid 70s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Still very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s but feeling like 107 with the humidity. Sunshine with a few puffy clouds this afternoon.
