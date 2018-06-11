FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat moves into the Midlands this week

First Alert Forecast Highlights: Extreme Heat and Humidity This Week

Alert Days are posted for Monday through Thursday because of the extreme heat

Highs will be in the upper 90s near 100

With the humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110

We're not looking at much in the way of afternoon t-storms until Thursday

Stay hydrated and take breaks if you work outside!

Alert Days have been posted through Thursday because of the heat. We'll see heat index values into the triple digits.

In fact, the heat index could be anywhere from 105 to 110 Monday-Thursday. If you work outside, it's very important to stay hydrated and take breaks.

Drink plenty of water today! Just before Noon and it's feeling like 100°F across parts of the Midlands. See you on @wis10 at Noon with the HOT forecast pic.twitter.com/wzTdP7pIqS — Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) June 18, 2018

The good news is that we won't see much in the way of afternoon storms the next couple of days. The threat for afternoon thunderstorms does return to the forecast Thursday into the weekend.

There's a slight break from the heat towards the end of the week but the humidity is sticking around!



BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Forecast:

Alert Day Monday: Very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s but feeling like 105 with the humidity. Otherwise, sun and clouds.

Tonight: A few passing clouds. Staying mild with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Still very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s but feeling like 107 with the humidity. Sunshine with a few puffy clouds this afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.