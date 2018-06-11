FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat moves into the Midlands next week

First Alert Weather Highlights:

Your Father's Day weekend will feature a few isolated showers and storms.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100.

Even hotter weather moves in next week.

Alert Days are posted for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat.

We’re forecasting heat index values between 105 and 108. Plan ahead!

Heads up! Dangerous heat is on the way to the Midlands next week.

First, for your Father's Day weekend, high temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel much hotter, with heat index values close to 100.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the weekend, but don't cancel your plans. Rain chances are around 20 and 30 percent.

Then, next week, we have Alert Days posted for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat.

As the Bermuda high nudges in from offshore early next week, we’ll see heat index values into the triple digits. In fact, the heat index could be anywhere from 105 to 108.



BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

This is a good time to start planning ahead for next week.

Make sure you take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and don't forget about your pet's health as well.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

Forecast:

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Will feel like the upper 90s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible (20-30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.