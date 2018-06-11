FIRST ALERT: Cooler and less humid, showers through the day

First Alert Weather Highlights:
A weak cold front has moved through the Midlands and along with it, more areas of rain and showers.
It will be a wet start for some on the way into work as we’ll see scattered showers through Midday. We’ll be in and out of clouds as well. The good news is that there are not nearly as many storms today.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK:http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
In fact, we'll only see a handful of showers by the afternoon as most of the rain will be with our front this morning.
We’ll return to a typical summer pattern on Wednesday as we’ll see lower 90s and a daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers through Midday. Cooler with Highs middle 80s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Fair. Patchy fog in a few places. Low near 70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.