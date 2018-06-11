FIRST ALERT: Cooler and less humid, showers through the day

First Alert Weather Highlights:

Clouds and a few showers this morning and only a handful this afternoon

Cooler and less humid today

More sun, heat, humidity and a chance of afternoon storms return by Wednesday

A weak cold front has moved through the Midlands and along with it, more areas of rain and showers.

It will be a wet start for some on the way into work as we’ll see scattered showers through Midday. We’ll be in and out of clouds as well. The good news is that there are not nearly as many storms today.



BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK:http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

In fact, we'll only see a handful of showers by the afternoon as most of the rain will be with our front this morning.

We’ll return to a typical summer pattern on Wednesday as we’ll see lower 90s and a daily chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers through Midday. Cooler with Highs middle 80s. Rain chance 40%

Tonight: Fair. Patchy fog in a few places. Low near 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.