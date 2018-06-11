FIRST ALERT: Carolina sunshine and humidity return

First Alert Weather Highlights:

Sun and clouds, a bit more humid today. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late

Sun, clouds, humidity, heat and late day storms over the next several days

Typical summer forecast on Father's Day, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms around

The Return of Humidity! No, not a movie, it’s very real and we’ll start to feel the heat and higher humidity readings over the next few days as highs will be in the lower 90s.

We'll have a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The only fly in the ointment is that old cold front that is to our south. It may give us a bit more clouds today as it's still hanging around. If so, we’ll see temps in the upper 80s.



That front will likely wash out and we’ll see those 90s. Summer-like forecast will carry us into Father’s Day weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

Tonight: Mostly fair. Lows lower 70s

Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s

