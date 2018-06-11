FIRST ALERT: Carolina sunshine and humidity return

First Alert Weather Highlights:
The Return of Humidity! No, not a movie, it’s very real and we’ll start to feel the heat and higher humidity readings over the next few days as highs will be in the lower 90s.
We'll have a daily chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The only fly in the ointment is that old cold front that is to our south. It may give us a bit more clouds today as it's still hanging around. If so, we’ll see temps in the upper 80s.
That front will likely wash out and we’ll see those 90s. Summer-like forecast will carry us into Father’s Day weekend!
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Mostly fair. Lows lower 70s
Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Lower 90s
