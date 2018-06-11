FIRST ALERT: Alert Days this week for dangerous heat in the Midlands

First Alert Forecast Highlights: Extreme Heat and Humidity This Week
The June Heat Wave continues daytime highs will reach the upper 90s
Heat stroke and heat illness is possible with this type of heat.
Above-normal temperatures expected to continue
Heat index values will range from 105 to 110
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the work week
Alert Days have been posted through Thursday because of the heat. We'll see heat index values into the triple digits.
A large and dominating ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the southeast.
A stray shower or storm is possible late Tuesday afternoon. The rain chances are very low but a shower or two cannot be ruled out.
A better chance for rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and we will return to a pattern of afternoon pop-up showers and storms.
The main story this week will be heat and humidity, leading to very high heat index values.
Staying outside for prolonged periods will be dangerous. There is a possibility that we may see an excessive heat warning issued for the area, stay tuned.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
Forecast:
First Alert Tuesday: Even Hotter than Yesterday, High 99°
First Alert Wednesday: Daytime high 100°
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.