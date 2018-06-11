FIRST ALERT: Alert Days this week for dangerous heat in the Midlands

First Alert Forecast Highlights: Extreme Heat and Humidity This Week

Alert Days are posted for Monday through Thursday because of the extreme heat

The June Heat Wave continues daytime highs will reach the upper 90s

Heat stroke and heat illness is possible with this type of heat.

Above-normal temperatures expected to continue

Heat index values will range from 105 to 110

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the work week

Alert Days have been posted through Thursday because of the heat. We'll see heat index values into the triple digits.

A large and dominating ridge of high pressure will remain in place over the southeast.

A stray shower or storm is possible late Tuesday afternoon. The rain chances are very low but a shower or two cannot be ruled out.

A better chance for rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and we will return to a pattern of afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

The main story this week will be heat and humidity, leading to very high heat index values.

Staying outside for prolonged periods will be dangerous. There is a possibility that we may see an excessive heat warning issued for the area, stay tuned.



BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Forecast:

First Alert Tuesday: Even Hotter than Yesterday, High 99°

First Alert Wednesday: Daytime high 100°

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.