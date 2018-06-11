FIRST ALERT: Alert Day issued for Monday due to possible strong storms, damaging winds

First Alert Weather Highlights:
Biggest threat is damaging winds and heavy rain (Small hail and Tornado risk is there however, very low)
Hot and humid before storms with highs in the middle 90s
An ALERT DAY has been issued for Monday due to the chance of strong to severe storms later in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.
Carolina sunshine and muggy conditions will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon through the evening.
Some thunderstorms will have very heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail. The biggest threat will be damaging winds.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK:http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
Thanks to a weak cold front moving in from the north by evening along with the heating of the day, and a small disturbance in the atmosphere, we'll have a good chance of showers and thunderstorms!
Between 3:00 p.m.- 11:00p.m. is when the best time for storms would be. We'll start to see them really pop up by 3p.m. and die out by 11p.m.
Forecast:
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.