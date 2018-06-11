FIRST ALERT: Alert Day issued for Monday due to possible strong storms, damaging winds

First Alert Weather Highlights:

MONDAY IS AN ALERT DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms

Biggest threat is damaging winds and heavy rain (Small hail and Tornado risk is there however, very low)

Hot and humid before storms with highs in the middle 90s

An ALERT DAY has been issued for Monday due to the chance of strong to severe storms later in the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

Carolina sunshine and muggy conditions will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon through the evening.

Some thunderstorms will have very heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail. The biggest threat will be damaging winds.



BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK:http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Thanks to a weak cold front moving in from the north by evening along with the heating of the day, and a small disturbance in the atmosphere, we'll have a good chance of showers and thunderstorms!

Between 3:00 p.m.- 11:00p.m. is when the best time for storms would be. We'll start to see them really pop up by 3p.m. and die out by 11p.m.

Forecast:

Today: ALERT DAY ISSUED for potential strong to severe storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy with 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly late afternoon through evening. Highs the lower 90s

ALERT DAY ISSUED for potential strong to severe storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy with 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly late afternoon through evening. Highs the lower 90s Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by 11 p.m., otherwise fair. Lows lower 70s Rain chance 50%

Showers and thunderstorms ending by 11 p.m., otherwise fair. Lows lower 70s Rain chance 50% Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs the upper 80s. Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs the lower 90s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.